A 60-year-old man will be flown to hospital after he was reportedly bitten by a snake at Nimbin.

The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter touched down at the showgrounds just before 2.45pm.

Paramedics rushed to Nimbin skate park at Thorburn St at about 1.45pm where they have since treated the man at the scene.

The man has been taken to Lismore Base Hospital.