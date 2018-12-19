Snake bite spike leaves nine in hospital

A brown snake reacts to being captured near Malanda on the Atherton Tablelands.

A brown snake reacts to being captured near Malanda on the Atherton Tablelands.

A spate of snake bites across the outskirts of Brisbane and the state has seen nine people taken to hospital yesterday, with the total number of people with reported snake bites rising to more than 800 statewide in the past year.

Yesterday morning, paramedics transported a stable patient from a home in Kenmore to the Royal Brisbane Hospital at 10.29am following a snake bite to the hand.

The next snake bite occurred at a Jindalee home at 11.10am, where a child was bitten on the foot. The child was transported to Queensland Children's Hospital in a stable condition.

Later in the day, a male in his mid teens was bitten on the foot at Bunya Rd, Bunya and was transported in a stable condition to Prince Charles Hospital at 2.16pm.

Another snake incident at Carmoo in north Queensland was a female in her 50s who was bitten on the hand. She was transported to Innisfail Hospital in a stable condition.

Overnight, five more snake bites occurred across the state at Eumundi, Emerald, Jensen, Witta, and again at Innisfail.

All five patients were transported to hospital in a stable condition.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported 817 snake bite incidents from December 2017 to November 2018.

In the north and south regions of Brisbane in the same period, QAS has responded to 156 snake bites.