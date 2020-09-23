Menu
A man has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake on a property north of Kyogle.
SNAKE BITE: Man flown to hospital from rural property

Liana Boss
23rd Sep 2020 12:40 PM | Updated: 1:22 PM
A MAN has been flown to hospital after he was bitten by an Eastern brown snake at a rural property.

Emergency services were called to an address on Summerland Way at Grevillea about 10.15am.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said two ambulances were called to the scene, near Gorge Creek Rd, along with the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

The spokesman said initial reports were of a 60-year-old man who had been bitten by what was believed to be an Eastern brown snake.

"He has sustained an injury to his leg," he said.

"He's been transported to Lismore Base Hospital."

The rescue helicopter landed on the road to access the site and the critical care medical team treated him with anti-venom before flying the man to hospital.

He is in a stable condition.

