Snail leaves a trail of happy kids at Playground Festival

SHELLING OUT: Trisha and her snail husband Helix discuss his eating habits at the Playground Festival at the Lismore Quad.

SHELLING OUT: Trisha and her snail husband Helix discuss his eating habits at the Playground Festival at the Lismore Quad. Amber Gibson

KIDS were in awe as they watched a gigantic snail move slowly through the grounds of the Lismore Quadrangle at the Playground Festival on Saturday.

The two-person performance theatre act by Roundabout Theatre - with characters Helix the snail and Trisha, Helix's human wife - created a magical world for kids to learn about mindfulness, connection to nature and the art of slowing down.

Parents were captivated by the world too.

Event organiser Marisa Snow said she loves immersive programming that allows people to have experiences.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Children were encouraged to feed Helix lettuce and to look inside the shell on Helix's back which revealed a tiny home where Trisha told the children she lived while she and Helix travelled the world.

"We're trying to move away from the passive festival where kids sit and watch and more about come and join in,” Ms Snow said.

"It's really about having a fun day out and being active and creative.”

This love story between a human and a snail was among many unique performances on the day.

Children were invited to make playgrounds, participate in dance, song, story and sign language workshops, gallery tours and a tight wire playground.

By noon, 500 people had attended the festival and Ms Snow said she expected up to 2000 to match last year.

"I think this site, the quadrangle being an open air site in the middle of town lends itself to these types of multi art form events and there is not really anywhere else in the Northern Rivers that has that,” Ms Snow said.

Amanda Bing whose nephew CJ was infatuated by Helix said she had been excited about the festival for weeks.

"We were really excited because I know that the two kids love getting out and getting involved in the arty stuff, I think it's fabulous they put all this stuff on in Lismore,” Ms Bing said.

The Playground Festival ran from 10am until 4pm, presented by Lismore Regional Gallery and The Quad.