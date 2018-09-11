Smorgasbord of rugby league

MARIST Brothers halfback Wally Kelly scored a hat-trick in a 32-4 win over Murwillumbah in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League reserve grade grand final on Sunday.

Kelly scored his second try of the first half when he stepped and sliced through from a dummy to give the Rams a 10-0 lead.

His second try was also an individual effort and he had plenty of work to do from out wide when he found his way over the try line.

Murwillumbah hit back early in the second half but Kelly played his part again in helping centre Matt Tickle score in the corner to extend the lead to 18-4.

It was celebration time from there as the Rams piled on more points while the Mustangs were down to 11 men with five-eighth Damien Quinn and centre Tom Vickery in the sin-bin.

In a fitting finish Kelly streaked away 50m to finish the game with a hat-trick while lock Joel Jensen stepped in to kick the final conversation.

Hooker Mitch Slaven scored the first try of the game and showed why he was the reserve grade Player of the Year.

Earlier, lock Steph Goode set the tone with a hat-trick in the Ramettes 14-6 win over Byron Bay in the ladies league tag grand final.

The Ramettes only lost two games during the competition rounds and finished the season as minor and major premiers.

Captain-coach Hayley McAnelly was all class in the grand final with her passing and only made the Ramettes stronger this season with her representative background in Oztag and touch football.

"We had a few injuries at the start of the season but we had a strong again this year,” McAnelly said.

"This competition has been good for women's sport in general and I think it will only get stronger when they bring in tackle next season.

"I hope the league tag continues because a lot of the girls have come across from touch footy and Oztag.”

Fullback Shataya King, winger Victoria O'Neill and centres Alyssa Goode and Lily Patston also played well in the grand final. which packed with loads of highlights.