Smooth sailing in title fight

GREEN MACHINE: Toxic sailed by Tom and Brendan McKeown at the Richmond River Rowing and Sailing Club round at Ballina. Julie Ferguson

AN INCOMING tide moving the same way as the prevailing north-east breeze made for smooth sailing in the Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club's championship race.

As such, the race course enabled the setting of rounding marks near Ballina's North Wall, about as close as the fleet gets to open ocean racing.

There was a time when the fleet used to race to a mark off Flat Rock (beach) and back - in the days of less legal liability.

However, racing in the river mouth is very exhilarating and due to the wind being stronger than forecast the fleet experienced plenty of excitement.

A full catamaran contingent of eight showed up making for some close tussles.

Col Woodbry in Shore Thing took the day and has been relishing the heavier air all season, now having won all three championship races so far.

In the gennaker division, Trade Secret (Barry Bradford and Anna Hugenholtz), beat a fast finishing Toxic (Tom and Brendan McKeown) to lead the Formula 15s home.

If it hadn't been for two capsizes to Toxic, they well may have won the day.

This father-son team are fast improving and they chose last Sunday to reveal their new secret weapon - a brand new bright green spinnaker.

In the Trailer sailers division, Spudgun came out on top, consistent improvement now has them in the top position in the championships so far this season.

Cameron Delaney in Ham'ing it Up, sailing in the monohull division, is well ahead in the championship series after his win last Sunday.

Next week the club will hold a personal handicap race. For more information email contact.rrsrc@gmail.com

Results

Gennakers 1. Trade Secret (Barry Bradford/Anna Hugenholtz), 2. 5 Buckeroos (Vince Selleck) 3. Toxic (Tom and Brendan McKeown)

Monohulls 1. Ham'ing it Up (Cameron Delaney), 2. Wilful Intent (Graeme Turner), 3. Retro (Graham Hodgins)

Catamarans 1. Shore Thing (Colin Woodbry), 2. Ozpray (Phill Robbins), 3. 2 Foot Extra (Jonathan Horsley/Martine Borrack)

Trailer sailors 1. Spudgun (Matt Cartwright/John Kulas), 2. Incy Wincy (Graeme Fleming/Fiona Cormack), 3. Run Rabbit Run (Colin Hinwood/Phil Causley)