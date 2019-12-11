SMOOTH RIDE: New section of Pacific Highway now open

A new section of the Pacific Highway, between West Ballina and Pimlico, is now open to traffic.

The Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade reached another milestone this week, with the four-lane divided road opening between West Ballina and Pimlico.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said the new 5km section of road would deliver improved safety and reduced travel times.

“It’s great to see the final section of the 657km duplication starting to open,” he said.

“The Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade will continue to open in stages as new sections are complete and the full upgrade is on track to open in 2020.

“Non-essential road work will stop over the holiday period, for the safety of workers and to reduce congestion, with speed limits to be increased where it is safe to do so.

“Once the duplication is complete, motorists will experience safer and more reliable journeys.”

The Australian and NSW governments are jointly funding the $4.945 billion Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade on an 80:20 basis.

For the latest information on the upgrade please visit www.pacifichighway.nsw.gov.au.