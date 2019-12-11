Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A new section of the Pacific Highway, between West Ballina and Pimlico, is now open to traffic.
A new section of the Pacific Highway, between West Ballina and Pimlico, is now open to traffic.
News

SMOOTH RIDE: New section of Pacific Highway now open

11th Dec 2019 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW section of the Pacific Highway has now opened to traffic.

The Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade reached another milestone this week, with the four-lane divided road opening between West Ballina and Pimlico.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said the new 5km section of road would deliver improved safety and reduced travel times.

“It’s great to see the final section of the 657km duplication starting to open,” he said.

“The Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade will continue to open in stages as new sections are complete and the full upgrade is on track to open in 2020.

“Non-essential road work will stop over the holiday period, for the safety of workers and to reduce congestion, with speed limits to be increased where it is safe to do so.

“Once the duplication is complete, motorists will experience safer and more reliable journeys.”

The Australian and NSW governments are jointly funding the $4.945 billion Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade on an 80:20 basis.

For the latest information on the upgrade please visit www.pacifichighway.nsw.gov.au.

kevin hogan pacific highway upgrade ballina to woolgoolga page mp kevin hogan
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman accused of stabbing teacher applies for bail

        premium_icon Woman accused of stabbing teacher applies for bail

        News A 32-YEAR-OLD woman accused of stabbing a teacher at Byron Bay Public School has had her matter heard in court.

        Family lost everything in house fire, including their pets

        premium_icon Family lost everything in house fire, including their pets

        News A FUNDRAISING campaign has been created to assist an Alstonville family who have...

        What this woman did to land a $2482 speeding fine

        premium_icon What this woman did to land a $2482 speeding fine

        News POLICE said there are significant penalties for people who drive at excessive...

        • 11th Dec 2019 1:07 PM
        Lightning, storms to hinder firefighters' efforts

        Lightning, storms to hinder firefighters' efforts

        News Lightning caused new ignitions in some areas overnight