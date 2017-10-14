Smooth drive ahead on Broken Head Road

Simon Richardson, Mayor of Byron Shire, is getting on with the job of repairing the potholes around the shire. Photo Mireille Merlet-Shaw / The Northern Star

IT'S long overdue but work will finally begin to rebuild the worst section of Broken Head Road as early as next week.

The work will be done on 500m of road to the north and 40m south of the Midgen Flat Road intersection.

A 40m section of Midgen Flat Road leading into the intersection with Broken Head Road will also be rebuilt.

Byron Shire Council Mayor Simon Richardson said the $1.2 million project was great news for all commuters who use this road.

"It's no secret that this section of Broken Head Road is in very poor condition and it currently looks like a patchwork quilt because of all the pothole repairs that have been done over the years,” Cr Richardson said.

"You can barely see the road for the patches and as soon as we get any heavy rain the holes in the road reappear so to get it fixed once and for all will be fantastic.”

"I am pleased to report that no trees will be removed to make way for the new road and this is important for the environment, wildlife and the community who put a high value on trees.”

The cost to rebuild the road is partly funded by the Special Rate Variation.

”On behalf of Council I again reiterate our pledge that all of the money raised by the increase in rates will be spent rebuilding and improving our roads and infrastructure,” Cr Richardson said.

More than 5000 cars use Broken Head Road a day and Cr Richardson asks for their patience during expected delays caused by the rebuild of the major road.

"Once this project is finished there will be only one section of Broken Head Road left to be rebuilt and Council is planning to do that work between May - August next year,” he said.

Roadworks are scheduled to start on 16 October, weather permitting and updates will be posted on Council's website http://www.byron.nsw.gov.au/road-works/2017/10/10/broken-head-road-reconstruction