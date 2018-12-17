Smooth Consul has form heading into Lismore

WINNING RUN:Smooth Consul was a last start winner and will race at the Lismore Turf Club on Friday.

LISMORE Turf Club is preparing for a massive Christmas Cup this Friday after receiving 22 nominations yesterday for the 1400m feature race.

While the Cup nominations were plentiful the club received 123 nominations in total for the eight-race TAB meeting and extended nominations for four of the races in the hope of filling the nominations list.

It will be a big day regardless with the annual seafood luncheon enticing patrons while many will knock off work for the Christmas break on Friday and what better way to celebrate that.

With 22 nominated for a race that can only start 11 it means the Cup field will be strong although there is just one last start winner - Smooth Consul.

The last start Sunshine Coast winner had raced at Ballina his previous two starts for his Gold Coast trainer Maryann Brosnan.

He placed in both.

Brosnan has also nominated Portion Control for the Cup, one of eight Queenslanders in the 22-strong nomination list.

Lismore-based trainers Owen Glue and Daniel Bowen may also have a Cup runner after Glue nominated Anne Bonny and Bowen entered Hope Island.

Ballina trainer Stephen Lee also nominated Ataraxia and Spiral while Murwillumbah trainer Paul Robbins has Anzio and Chloride nominated.

Grafton trainers John Shelton (Cash Spinner), Daniel Want (Dantga) and Vanessa McLennan (Curley Mac) may also be represented Friday while Coffs Harbour's Trevor and Joanna Hardy have entered Lay Down The Law and Youwaitandsee.

Casino trainer Scott Cumming has nominated talented Landmarks and Glen Innes trainer Wayne Oakenfull could jump across the Great Divide with Puzzling Wonder after the gelding almost knocked over his coastal opposition at Ballina at his last outing.

There is a short turnaround with Ballina hosting its annual Boxing Day meeting next Wednesday.