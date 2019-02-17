Smooth as silk in speedway win

Greg Worling (centre) with his father and former Lismore star Bob Worling on the presentation dais after winning the Modified Sedan Golden Jubilee 50 lap feature race. Also pictured are runner-up Rodney Pammenter (left) and third-placed Jason Dreaver.

Greg Worling (centre) with his father and former Lismore star Bob Worling on the presentation dais after winning the Modified Sedan Golden Jubilee 50 lap feature race. Also pictured are runner-up Rodney Pammenter (left) and third-placed Jason Dreaver. Tony Powell

PRE-RACE favourite Greg Worling took advantage of his upfront starting position to win the 50-lap Golden Jubilee Modified Sedan feature at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway.

Worling set the pace throughout the grinding marathon on Saturday night and maintained his advantage as he led Rodney Pammenter and Jason Dreaver to the chequered flag.

The endurance test took its toll on some entries with only five cars finishing on the same lap.

Almost half the field ended up on the infield in a high rate of attrition.

But nothing could be taken away from Worling's smooth drive at the head of the field.

He set a cracking pace out front and midway through the race he recorded the fastest lap of the event when he clocked 15.929 seconds for an average speed of 90.401 km/h.

The first of several incidents occurred early on when Jordan Biviano spun and Kent Shelford was also involved. Both finished on the infield.

The race then settled into a pattern as Pammenter, Jason Beer, Brett Baxter and Peter Gray battled for the advantage in heavy traffic.

The latter stages of the event were highlighted by the race up front as Worling, Pammenter and Max Clarke ran nose-to-tail.

It set the scene for a thrilling finish, however Clarke fell out of the top three in the final stages after his car overheated and Dreaver consolidated his third position in the final laps.

Earlier heats were won by Clarke, Mick Shelford, David Jacobi, Biviano, Worling and Beer.

Other main events winners on Saturday night were Rick Conrad (stockcars), Ben Hull (wingless), Brock Youngberry (juniors), Madison Harkin (production sedans) and Brock Armstrong (street stocks).

The next Lismore Speedway fixture is the V8 Dirt Modifieds' triple 20-lap feature races and Wingless Sprintcars' 50-lapper on March 9.