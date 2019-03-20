Smoking weed in police van 'not very bright': Gympie court

LAST MINUTE SMOKE: Smoking marijuana in the back of a police vehicle was "not very bright,” a Gympie court has noted.

"REALLY not a very bright thing to do, smoking weed in the back of a police van," Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan observed this week, during sentencing of a Tin Can Bay prawn fisherman.

Shayne Viviane Back, 42, of Gilmore, New South Wales told the court he had now moved to Tin Can Bay.

Police told the court officers from Tin Can Bay station had been called to the Sleepy Lagoon Hotel by the hotel manager, who told them of "a couple of patrons being aggressive and refusing to leave."

Officers saw him in his car and Back had then approached them aggressively, before "jumping around the car park and saying police would have to shoot him."

He was abusive, aggressive and threatening to other patrons, the police prosecutor told the court.

After arresting him, the court was told police noticed "the smell of cannabis and tick smoke coming from the rear cage of their vehicle."

They then noticed a small tin containing tobacco, mixed with less than 1g of marijuana.

Back pleaded guilty on Monday to committing a puiblic nuisance on licensed premises and possessing marijuana on February 26.

"So what are you saying?" Mr Callaghan asked the prosecutor. "He was in the back of a police van and lit up cannabis to smoke it?"

"Yes," the prosecutor said.

"Wow," Mr Callaghan said

"I had it," Back said. "I do smoke weed."

He said he had been in police custody from 3.45pm to 1am the next day and had been banned from the hotel.

Mr Callaghan said he took into account the "considerable amount of time" Back had spent in the watchhouse and fined him $500.