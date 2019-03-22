Menu
SMOKE: A vegetation fire is currently ablaze in Gooburrum.
News

Smokey scene as seven crews attend Gooburrum bushfire

Tahlia Stehbens
by
22nd Mar 2019 1:29 PM

SIX crews are currently on scene and another one is on its way to a vegetation fire near Colvins Rd, Zorzan Drive and Bella Vista Estate, Gooburrum, at Bundaberg north.

Some 1.2ha of bushland is ablaze in a 40ha field.

HAZARD: A fire at Gooburrum is causing a hazardous amount of smoke.
According to QFES media the vegetation fire began in a quarry.

There is no threat to property at this stage.

"It's in an open area and at this stage the smoke in the area poses the largest hazard," the spokesman said.

HAZARD: A fire at Gooburrum is causing a hazardous amount of smoke.
Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call 000 immediately.

Bundaberg News Mail

