Smoke, wind and chop tests sailors

Richmond River Sailing Club competition with, from left, Duncan Dey in Casper, Mike Wiley and Tara Goodey in Second Wind and Gary Scott in Hooray. Jane Morgan

THE first club championship race of the Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club season brought many thrills and spills on a day of contrasts.

The wind started from a WSW direction at 15 knots before fading to zero a few minutes after the race start.

The breeze then steadily built to a strong 20 knots from the south-west.

The direction of the wind combined with an incoming tide - one going against the other - created a challenging steep chop in the river.

The result - carnage!

In a fleet of seven gennakers only two did not capsize, many with multiple capsizes.

The Australian Formula 15 champions, Barry Bradford and Anna Hugenholtz, were forced to withdraw.

Catamarans were also capsizing - something not seen too often on the Richmond.

In the trailer sailor division, Shades of Grey had a spinnaker pole breakage and Reg lost its bulb as it finished - that large chunk of lead on the end of the centreboard/keel used to help keep the boat upright.

The Impulses in the monohull fleet had trouble keeping water out of the boat despite having the boat's bailers open, such was the extent of the impact of the steep waves.

The club's learn to sail program had started the previous day in moderating winds, with smoke from bushfires tinting the light to the point of making photographs look like they were taken from a different era.