Motorists warned to drive to conditions as fires rage across the state. Picture: RICHARD JUPE
News

Smoke warning for Pacific Highway motorists

Rachel Vercoe
30th Oct 2019 8:01 AM
A WARNING has been issued for motorists driving on the Pacific Highway on the Mid North Coast as fires continue to rage on across the state.

Live Traffic NSW have alerted a smoke warning for drivers travelling past Halfway Creek as bushfires are burning in the area and smoke may affect visibility.

Motorists are advised to drive to conditions.

The fire is located at Colletts Crossing in Wooli and spread across 246 hectares.

It is currently being controlled.

Coffs Coast Advocate

