'SMOKE TORNADO': Spectacular footage from Casino burn-off

IT WAS a busy weekend for crews from the Casino-Yorklea Rural Fire Service.

On Friday night they were called to assist other brigades with a fast-moving grass fire near Whiporie, halfway between Grafton and Casino on the Summerland Way.

Their assistance was required through Saturday as well, and on Saturday afternoon and into the night they helped with a hazard reduction burn at Hurford's Sawmill on the Bruxner Highway, Casino.

It was at the hazard reduction burn that volunteers were able to capture footage of a "smoke tornado".

"This time you can see it drawing flames from the fire in," they posted on Facebook.

The first smoke tornado video has been viewed more than 280 times.

Meanwhile, the Whiporie fire is now listed as "under control", along with a fire on the Old Tenterfield Rd at Camira.

However the RFS Fires Near Me website still lists a fire at Fullers Rd, Kippenduff as "out of control".