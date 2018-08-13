Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A bushfire in Bom Bom State Forest is causing visibility issues on the Pacific Highway near South Grafton
A bushfire in Bom Bom State Forest is causing visibility issues on the Pacific Highway near South Grafton Live Traffic NSW
News

Smoke hazard on Pacific Highway

Jarrard Potter
by
13th Aug 2018 7:00 AM | Updated: 9:23 AM

VISIBILITY on the Pacific Highway south of Grafton may be limited due to smoke from a nearby bushfire, with Roads and Maritime Services issuing a warning to motorists.

The smoke hazard is on the highway near Four Mile Lane, with traffic in both directions impacted.

Live Traffic NSW is advising motorists to exercise caution and reduce speed and to drive to the conditions of the road.

The Forest Corporation of NSW and Rural Fire Service are currently battling a 20ha bushfire near Old Lilypool Rd, Bom Bom.

pacific highway smoke hazard traffic
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    COLD SNAP: Northern Rivers town gets down to zero degrees

    COLD SNAP: Northern Rivers town gets down to zero degrees

    News AFTER the spring-like weather yesterday, getting out of bed this Monday morning was a struggle.

    Bushfire survival plans activated as crews battle blazes

    Bushfire survival plans activated as crews battle blazes

    News Hard going for crews with "strong winds and erratic fire behaviour"

    PHOTOS: Did we spot you at the Casino Cup?

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Did we spot you at the Casino Cup?

    News Happy punters enjoyed all the action on the track

    Motor rally, mountain bike trails on the agenda at Kyogle

    premium_icon Motor rally, mountain bike trails on the agenda at Kyogle

    News Big decisions will be made at the council meeting on Monday night

    Local Partners