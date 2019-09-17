Smoke, guns and drugs, a week in this regional town
FIRE, drugs, weapons and unregistered vehicles kept Blackwater police busy last week as they issued fines and charges to people breaking the law.
On September 9, police fined a 42-year-old for driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle on Blain St Blackwater.
Two hours later, police executed a warrant on a Wattle St home and found a man in possession of unlawful weapons, dangerous drugs and utensils.
The 33-year-old will appear in the Blackwater Magistrates Court on September 27.
Two days later police were called to a suspicious fire at Cedar Street Blackwater.
Police are appealing for information about the fire as investigations continue.