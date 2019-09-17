Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TROUBLE: Queensland Police Service issue fines and charges.
TROUBLE: Queensland Police Service issue fines and charges.
News

Smoke, guns and drugs, a week in this regional town

Meg Bolton
, meg.bolton@capnews.com.au
17th Sep 2019 2:47 PM | Updated: 2:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIRE, drugs, weapons and unregistered vehicles kept Blackwater police busy last week as they issued fines and charges to people breaking the law.

On September 9, police fined a 42-year-old for driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle on Blain St Blackwater.

Two hours later, police executed a warrant on a Wattle St home and found a man in possession of unlawful weapons, dangerous drugs and utensils.

The 33-year-old will appear in the Blackwater Magistrates Court on September 27.

Two days later police were called to a suspicious fire at Cedar Street Blackwater.

Police are appealing for information about the fire as investigations continue.

More Stories

drugs police weapons
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'Cult' leader issues 'unreserved' apology to blogger

    premium_icon 'Cult' leader issues 'unreserved' apology to blogger

    Crime A MAN found by a Supreme Court jury to be the leader of a "socially harmful cult" has published an apology to the blogger he unsuccessfully sued for defamation.

    What's happening in this photo?

    premium_icon What's happening in this photo?

    Education There was one science 'trick' that caught many students by surprise

    WATCH: Fire situation 'not looking good at Drake'

    WATCH: Fire situation 'not looking good at Drake'

    News The fire got within just 1km of the Drake township

    'We couldn't leave it any longer': Casino's water crisis

    premium_icon 'We couldn't leave it any longer': Casino's water crisis

    Environment Council reveals psychological reasons for Level 3 restrictions