Fire crews are working to contain a fire burning near David Low Way this morning.
Breaking

Homes evacuated, school cancelled as Peregian blaze erupts

Ashley Carter
23rd Oct 2019 8:45 AM | Updated: 9:20 AM

UPDATE:

RESIDENTS on Lorikeet Dr up to Grenshaw Dr are being evacuated as multiple firefighting crews battle a large vegetation fire at Peregian Beach.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said officers were visiting homes on Lorikeet Dr to advise them to leave and were conducting traffic control in the area.

Road closures are currently in place on Woodlands Blvd to Stumers Creek Rd, including David Low Way.

Large plumes of smoke can be seen across the Coast after a grass fire broke out at Peregian and Coolum Beach this morning.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has released an "advice" warning to Peregian Beach residents.

A spokesman said the 200m-wide grass fire was travelling north in inaccessible bushland.

Coolum State High School has advised students through its Facebook page to keep children home due to the fire.

While the fire warning sits at "advice", the blaze has reawakened fears for the hundreds of people evacuated during the Peregian bushfires just last month.

An evacuation centre is open at Noosaville Sports Oval on Wallace St.

Northbound route 620 buses are diverted onto Emu Mountain Rd between Coolum Beach and Sunshine Coast due to the fire.

Eleven bus stops along David Low Way are being missed due to the diversion.

Passengers should go to the following stops to catch their bus:

  • David Low Way at Coolum High School
  • Coolum Beach or Pacific Ave near Wildflower St, Sunshine Beach

Large plumes of black smoke are billowing in the area, and people will be affected by the smoke which will reduce visibility and air quality.

If you believe your property is under threat, call triple-0 immediately.

More to come.

Large plumes of smoke can be seen from Maroochydore and Coolum after a grass fire broke out at Peregian Beach this morning. Photo: Contributed
EARLIER:

MULTIPLE fire crews have rushed to Peregian Beach after a grass fire broke out off David Low Way this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said nine crews were called to a location off David Low Way and Emu Mountain Rd just before 6.30am.

He said there was a 100m-wide grass fire travelling north in inaccessible bushland.

QFES has released an "advice" warning for Peregian Beach residents.

Police are reportedly conducting traffic control in the area.

Another triple-0 caller from Coolum Beach reported seeing a fire near the Coolum Beach Caravan Park and Stumers Creek Rd, the QFES spokesman said.

Large plumes of black smoke are billowing in the area, and people will be affected by the smoke which will reduce visibility and air quality.

If you believe your property is under threat, call triple-0 immediately.

More to come.

