Hazard reduction burns are taking place in Broadwater National Park.
Smoke around Broadwater looks bad, but it's a burn off

Javier Encalada
by
25th Aug 2020 12:08 PM

IF YOU'VE spotted smoke in the sky near Broadwater and Evans Head, don't worry - it is a controlled hazard reduction burn.

The burns are taking place in the Broadwater National Park.

According to the NSW Rural Fire Service's Fires Near Me app, the fires have burnt around 20 hectares so far.

National Parks and Wildlife Service posted this notice on their website: "There is a fire in this park called Maloneys HR.

"Refer to the Rural Fire Service for latest information.

"Do not enter any closed area or area with fire.

"If you see an unattended fire call Triple Zero (000).

"Penalties apply for non-compliance. For more information about fire safety in parks and reserves, visit the NSW National Parks fire safety page for park safety guidelines."

