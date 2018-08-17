Smoke alert: Northern Rivers towns covered in haze

SMOKE ALARM: Smoke from a large bushfire between Casino and Whiporie is drifting towards towards the coast causing concern to residents.

SMOKE ALARM: Smoke from a large bushfire between Casino and Whiporie is drifting towards towards the coast causing concern to residents. Casino Yorklea RFS

SMOKE drifting across the region is causing residents on the Northern Rivers alarm as large bushfires continue to burn across the areas.

In Ballina, concerned residents have called triple-0 to report an increase of smoke but the New South Wales Rural Fire Service said there were no fires in the town.

RFS Northern Rivers superintendent David Cook said smoke in and around South Ballina Beach Rd, South Ballina, has come in from other fires burning in the region.

Supt Cook said Ballina residents and visitors should not be alarmed by the smoke.

"The smoke has come across from the Ellangowan fires,” he said.

"Residents should not be worried about this smoke, but they should of course take every care.”

However, Supt Cook said if they see heavy smoke of observe flames then people should of course ring triple-0.

"If anyone witnesses any flames or believes there is a fire nearby then please call the emergency services,” he said.

According to the NSW RFS there are currently 75 fires burning across the state, including one at Casino which is listed as being "out of control.”