Smith to fly Aussie flag at Open after big guns fail to fire

Cameron Smith has put himself in a competitive position at the British Open.

Cameron Smith has put himself in a competitive position at the British Open.

GOLFING lone ranger Cameron Smith has saved Australia from its worst-ever British Open showing, living up to his promise and roaring into contention at Royal Portrush.

While his celebrated countrymen Jason Day, Adam Scott and Marc Leishman all crashed and burned, Smith's scorching second-round five-under-par 66 left him just two strokes behind halfway leaders JB Holmes and Shane Lowry.

The 25-year-old enters the weekend with a share of fifth place, but without any compatriots to keep him company.

The last time Australia had just one player to make the halfway cut was 60 years ago when five-time champion Peter Thomson was the only Aussie to tee up at Muirfield in 1959.

This year's six-strong contingent was Australia's smallest in 49 years and few could have predicted 25-year-old Smith to be the man to carry the flag.

He'd missed the cut in three of his previous six events, but said he found something in Detroit, where he tied for 29th in his last US PGA Tour appearance before The Open.

"I was maybe a little too technical with my swing and just went back to trying to see a shot and hit it, which has been nice around here. You have to hit so many different shots," Smith said after his six-birdie round.

Aussies at the British Open 136: Cameron Smith 70-66 (T5) Missed cut 144: Jason Day 70-74 (T74) 147: Jake McLeod 76-71 (T107) 150: Marc Leishman 78-72 (T135) 151: Adam Scott 78-73 (T139) 155: Dimi Papadatos 83-72 (T153)

"A few putts went in today, which was nice. Yesterday felt like I played the same or maybe even a touch better with the longer stuff and not quite as many dropped.

"But I was just feeling really good with the putter so I just knew if I gave myself anything inside 20 foot, I'd have a decent look at it."

The world No.42 is bidding to become the first Australian to win The Open since Greg Norman at Royal St George's in 1993.

"It's always good to be in contention, whether it's a regular tournament or a major championship - an Open Championship definitely, one that I typically haven't played my greatest golf in," Smith said.

Cameron Smith has been in great touch in the first two rounds.

But never one for fanfare, Smith is happy for the superstars on the leaderboard - including world No.1 Brooks Koepka, fellow American Jordan Spieth and home hopes Tommy Fleetwood, Lee Westwood, Justin Rose and Lowry - to enjoy the spotlight.

"It's always nice when I'm under the radar a little bit, not (attract) so much attention," he said.

"Just being able to do your own thing really and do the stuff that you need to do and just kind of get out of the way and relax, it's been nice."

Smith is the only remaining hope of ending Australia's 26-year title drought after Day inexplicably collapsed with four bogeys and a double in five holes down the stretch in his three-over 74.

Leaderboard after two rounds 134: J.B. Holmes (USA) 66 68, Shane Lowry (IRL) 67 67 135: Lee Westwood (ENG) 68 67, Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 68 67 136: Cameron Smith (AUS) 70 66, Justin Harding (RSA) 71 65, Justin Rose (ENG) 69 67 137: Brooks Koepka (USA) 68 69, Jordan Spieth (USA) 70 67, Dylan Frittelli (RSA) 68 69, Andrew Putnam (USA) 70 67 138: Erik van Rooyen (RSA) 70 68, Lucas Bjerregaard (DEN) 70 68, Tony Finau (USA) 68 70, Patrick Reed (USA) 71 67, Jon Rahm (ESP) 68 70, Matt Kuchar (USA) 70 68 Missed cut 144: Rory McIlroy (NIR) 79 65, Keegan Bradley (USA) 73 71, Jason Day (AUS) 70 74, Brandt Snedeker (USA) 74 70 145: Darren Clarke (NIR) 71 74, Gary Woodland (USA) 74 71, Zach Johnson (USA) 74 72, Jake McLeod (AUS) 76 71, Tiger Woods (USA) 78 70, Ian Poulter (ENG) 75 74, Phil Mickelson (USA) 76 74, Marc Leishman (AUS) 78 72. 151: Adam Scott (AUS) 78 73

Scott and Leishman were already out of contention after horror first-round 78s. Leishman's 72 on Friday left him at eight over, with fellow former runner-up Scott one stroke further back after a finishing 73.

Rookie Jake McLeod can also pack his bags despite backing up his opening five-over 76 with an even-par 71.

After a nightmare 83 on the first day, Dimi Papadatos - also making his major championship debut - returned a respectable 72 to finish at 13 over.