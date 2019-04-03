Smith is back on track for main race

REVVED UP: Lismore's Tania Smith, who has worked tirelessly over the years to overcome a nagging back injury, will race in the Trevan Ford Golden Jubilee Super Sedan 50-lap feature race at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway on Saturday night.

REVVED UP: Lismore's Tania Smith, who has worked tirelessly over the years to overcome a nagging back injury, will race in the Trevan Ford Golden Jubilee Super Sedan 50-lap feature race at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway on Saturday night. Tony Powell

LISMORE driver Tania Smith has entered Saturday night's Trevan Ford Super Sedan Golden Jubilee 50-lap main event at the Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway.

The race also doubles as round 15 of the Brims Concrete Super Sedan Series, sanctioned by the Super Sedan Association of Queensland. The travelling championship series, held over 18 rounds this season, involves a number of Queensland tracks.

Smith's story is one of courage and determination over past years in her battle to overcome a nagging back injury that has severely interrupted her racing career.

She has had to dig deep, showing incredible determination and tenacity in her bid to regain 100 per cent fitness after requiring surgery several times.

Her strict fitness and conditioning programme at Goonellabah's GSAC gymnasium has played a vital role in getting her racing campaign back on track.

Though a tough grind, it's all been toward an objective to reach her competitive best and this season she has shown strong form in the series, with some good results.

Smith, driving a V8 Holden Monaro built at the Lismore Rocket Racecars factory workshop, currently sits in sixth position in the series championship point standings.

"We started off the season not too bad and have been consistent. When we ran at Brisbane recently we got through to third and challenging for second at the finish of the feature race,” Smith said.

It's pleasing to see her good run of consistency in the main events this season and she certainly comes into calculations for a podium finish in the Trevan Ford Golden Jubilee 50-lap main event this weekend.

"When the tracks are OK, we run pretty good, so hopefully we have a good run this Saturday night. I'd also like to thank the people at GSAC gym and my personal trainer who have helped me in my fitness programme over the years.”

After starting her career in Fender Benders back in the 80s, Smith drove Street Stocks before she moved into Modified Sedans which took her to 1990 NSW Championship honours at Wagga Speedway.

The Lismore round is sponsored by the ASD Afco Shock Doctor owned and operated by another long time Lismore Speedway product Wayne Randall who is only three points behind current series leader Matt Pascoe.

The Lismore round also has attracted additional sponsorship support from Northern Rivers Hydraulics, A & B Blue Ribbon Meats Murwillumbah, and Murwillumbah Car and Truck Electrics.