Smiling Sylvia Jeffreys at Nine studios after axing
AS the new look Today show suffers poor ratings, the show's former newsreader Sylvia Jeffreys was spotted at the Channel 9 Willoughby offices yesterday for the first time since she was dumped from the panel.
A smiley Jeffrey's looked relaxed in a casual summer dress and large aviator sunglasses as she stopped to chat with retired sports journalist, Ken Sutcliffe on her way out of the building.
It is understood Jeffreys will take on a new prime time role at the network, however details about her impending gig are yet to announced.
The 32-year-old, who had been the newsreader on the breakfast show since 2014, was replaced by her colleague and former 60 Minutes reporter, Tom Steinfort.
Meanwhile, Jeffrey's husband Peter Stefanovic, the younger brother of axed Today show host Karl, has left Nine entirely after 15 years with the network.
Peter, 37, was the first causality of Nine's major shake-up with the entire Today show line-up, except Gerogie Gardner, being moved on.