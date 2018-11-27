Menu
Jarryd Hayne at the front of a house in Kellyville in Sydney. Picture: Richard Dobson
Crime

Smiling Hayne attempts normal life after sex charge

by Kris Crane
27th Nov 2018 6:51 AM
Jarryd Hayne is attempting to return to normal life a week after being charged for allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on grand final night.

Dressed in a preppy golf outfit the athlete appeared to be in good spirits leaving a home at Kellyville where he must reside as part of his bail conditions.

Hayne chatted with a neighbour and was seen waving and laughing before getting into the passenger seat of a grey Mazda.

Since being charged by Sex Crimes Squad detectives last Monday at Ryde police station the former Parramatta Eel has had to report to police three times a week and has attempted to keep a low a profile as possible.

Police allege on September 30 he told a cab driver to wait 20 minutes while he went inside a Hunter Region home to see a 26-year-old woman he had met online.

 

Jarryd Hayne is on bail after he was charged with sexual assault. Picture: Richard Dobson
Once inside he allegedly forced the woman's clothes off and bit her on the vagina before getting back in the taxi and taking it to Sydney.

He was later spotted drinking with two former Eels teammates at the Merrylands Bowling Club.

Hayne is due to appear in Burwood Local Court on a charge of aggravated sexual assault on December 10.

Jarryd Hayne laughs with a mate outside his Kellyville home. Picture: Richard Dobson
