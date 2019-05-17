Smiling assassin finds his passion

Kyogle fullback Shannon Walker pulls up with a hamstring strain during his first stint back at the Turkeys. He has returned to full fitness this season.

A SMILING Shannon Walker has helped lead Kyogle to early season success in Ladbrokes Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

The Turkeys have been the surprise packet of the competition and can record a fifth straight win when they tackle Marist Brothers at New Park, Kyogle, tomorrow.

Walker and talented lock Blake Anderson returned to the club this season and they also picked up new coach Shane Robinson, who is in his first year of coaching in the top grade.

It is the second time Walker has returned to Kyogle after his time in the NRL on the Gold Coast and with the Australian rugby sevens team.

His first stint back was an unhappy one where he was hampered by back and hamstring injuries.

"Shannon is obviously an unbelievable player and it's just good to see him smiling again,” Robinson said.

"He has that passion back by being around his mates and you can see it on his face.”

Robinson has had plenty of success at junior level at Casino and Tweed Coast, and has enjoyed coaching a young Turkeys team.

Centre Sam Nicholson and second Lachlan Crawter have helped the club through some lean years since a rebuild started in 2015.

Crawter is settled after playing a number of different positions while Nicholson has taken over as captain this year.

"Sam is thriving and really relishing the role,” Robinson said. "I'm pleased for Lachlan, too. I think he went a bit sour on footy for a while but he's loving it again.”

Front-rower Blake Davies and winger Brock Westerman played for Northern Rivers in the NSW Country Championships this season and have returned with plenty of confidence.

Robinson also mentioned hooker Jayden Harley while halfback Blake Skinner looks a lot more comfortable after his first season in the top grade last year.

"We have 12 of our 17 that are club juniors and they're still young, we're just setting them little goals each week,” Robinson said.

"It's been a whole club effort and we want to keep moving forward.

"We got a bit of a lesson against Ballina in the first round but we've improved each week.

"We definitely won't take Marist Brothers lightly, they have plenty of good players and are desperate for a win.”

Kick-off is 4.30pm.

Other games:

Evans Head takes on Casino at Stan Payne Oval, Evans Head, tomorrow.

Sunday:

Tweed Coast Raiders host Ballina in a grand final rematch at Cabarita.

Murwillumbah is at home to Byron Bay.

Cudgen plays Mullumbimby at Kingscliff.

LADDER

Ballina 10

Tweed Coast 10

Kyogle 10

Casino 10

Murwillumbah 8

Byron Bay 7

Northern United 6

Cudgen 5

Marist Brothers 4

Mullumbimby 2

Evans Head 0