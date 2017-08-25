Smiles for Daffodil Day

BRIGHT SMILES: Leila Walker, 8, of Lennox Head with Evie Feldmann, 9, will be working on Daffodil Day.

YEAR 4 Byron Bay Public School student Evie Feldman, 9, has been touched by cancer.

She lost her grandfather, Hoppy, and grandmother, Noona to cancer.

Evie will be working at Daffodil Day at Byron Bay Public School this Friday before school starts in memory of her cherished family.

"I can't wait to work at the Daffodil Day stall at my school on Friday,” Miss Feldman said.

"The money we raise will help people with cancer - this is a good thing because they need help,” she said.

"Two of my grandparents have died from cancer.

"My grandma has had cancer twice and is still alive”

"I love the bright colour of the daffodils, they make me feel happy.”

Friday 25th August is Cancer Council's Daffodil Day - an opportunity for people across Northern NSW to contribute to a brighter, cancer-free future.

Across NSW, more than 650 sites will be in full swing, staffed by more than 4500 volunteers who will be encouraging people to buy merchandise to show support for someone they know - including 65 sites in Northern NSW.

This year marks 31 years of Daffodil Day in Australia. As one of the largest national fundraising events in the Southern Hemisphere, this year Cancer Council hopes to raise $2.1m in NSW.

"By supporting Daffodil Day, locals contribute to life-saving cancer research, prevention programs, support services and advocacy programs,” said Abby Wallace from Cancer Council NSW.

"Everyone knows someone who has been affected by cancer, with 1 in 2 Australians predicted to be diagnosed by age 85 ,” Ms Wallace said.

To find out where you can purchase a pin today, please visit daffodilday.com.au or call 1300 65 65 85.