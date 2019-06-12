Smiles all round for softball team after state success

ALL SMILES: The FNC softball over-35s team had a successful showing at the NSW state championships.

FAR North Coast Softball exceeded all expectations with an equal third finish at the Softball NSW Over 35's State Championships.

The teams took to the diamonds in the hope of improving on last years standing of sixth place and got off to a great start.

Aggressive fielding and an impressive pitching game from Michelle Lucas saw FNC win their first game against Macarthur by 6 runs to 1.

Lucas, Cheryl Nilon and Johanna Presgrave lead the attack enabling them to score three runs.

The girls proved that they were going to be a force within the competition with wins over Illawarra, Penrith City, Southern Districts and Manly Warringah.

A thrilling game against Sutherland saw FNC leave their best performance for the last game, with spectators coming from around the park to watch the two teams.

Four safe hits from Sutherland saw them cross home-plate for one run prior to third out being made.

From here on in the two teams played exceptional softball keeping each other scoreless with Lucas striking out six batters.

Impressive plays made by both teams with Evans (third-base), Cheryl Nilon (right-field), Johanna Presgrave (catcher) and Sattler being standouts for FNC, while Presgrave and Shay Kelly were best with the bat.

At the bottom of the seventh and FNC batting, lead of batter Deidre Coe was stuck out. Presgrave stepped up to the plate and slammed the ball through centre-field to reach first-base. Kelly advance Presgrave to second-base, but in the process was thrown out at first.

With two out Sattler was walked to first. A wild throw by Sutherlands shortstop saw Terry Currie up on first and Presgrave on third.

With the tying run on thirdbase the pressure was mounting for both teams, but it was not to be for FNC as Lucas was caught out by Kelly Morgan at third-base for the 1-0 win.

Results:

Defeated Macarthur 6-1, loss to Cumberland Nepean 7-0, defeated Illawarra 10-2, defeated Penrith City 9-5, loss to Newcastle 5-4, defeated Southern Districts 15-0, defeated Manly Warringah 7-5 and loss to Sutherland 1-0.

Final: Cumberland Nepean defeated Sutherland by 4-3.