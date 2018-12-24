Menu
Firefighters are investigating the cause of a gas explosion at a Mooloolaba business.
'Smell of gas, big bang': Explosion shatters shop window

Ashley Carter
24th Dec 2018 10:02 AM | Updated: 12:24 PM
A HOUSEHOLD pest conrol bomb is reportedly the cause of a gas explosion at a Mooloolaba business this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said firefighters had been called to Venning St, near the Esplanade, about 8.40am, where witnesses reported a "smell of gas and then a big bang".

Witnesses reported smelling gas before hearing a
The explosion shattered the glass shopfront window and activated automatic sprinklers. No one was inside the store, the spokesman said.

Firefighters checked the scene and isolated any gas and electricity to the store. A gas examiner was called to the scene but was not required.

The owner of the store was on scene while firefighters ensured the area was safe.

Crews say pest bombs were being used at the premises and likely reacted to a fridge switch or stove top and ignited.

They say it's a stark reminder for anyone using the household bombs to insure all ignition sources are switched off.

