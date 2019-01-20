Smee, Thomsen take speedway honours

QUEENSLAND Speedcar champion Nathan Smee (centre) is flanked by nephew and third placegetter Harley Smee (left) and runner-up Rusty Whittaker.

QUEENSLAND Speedcar champion Nathan Smee (centre) is flanked by nephew and third placegetter Harley Smee (left) and runner-up Rusty Whittaker. Tony Powell

SYDNEYSIDER Nathan Smee took out the Queensland Speedcar Championship and Scott Thomsen won the 100-lap Wingless Sprintcar Australian GP at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway on Saturday night.

Smee, who has won two of the past three state titles, was followed to the chequered flag by Rusty Whittaker and Smee's nephew Harley Smee.

Hard luck man of the race was leader Darren Vine, who crashed late in the event while lapping a slower car.

The mighty midgets again turned on a super show in the 30-lap main event as a number of cars ran in contention at the front of the field.

Brock Dean took the early lead and maintained his advantage but was being pressed by Vine as Matt Jackson, Nathan Smee, Harley Smee and Whittaker battled for positions.

Further back Jeff Burns and Dean Meadows were running close together. Also in the traffic snarl were Bradley Harrsion and Braydan Willmington, who finished fourth and fifth.

Vine took over the front-running, while Whittaker got under Dean as Smee followed Whittaker in the same passing move on Dean.

It looked as though Vine was set for victory, but then his race was lost after he tangled with a lapped car and rolled his machine.

Vine escaped and watched the rest of the race from the infield as Smee, after passing Whittaker, took up the front running on resuming. Smee was always going to figure in the result and took the chequered flag in a repeat performance of his 2017 title success.

Speedcar heat winners were Charlie Brown, Nathan Smee, Matt Jackson, Whittaker, Dean and Bradley Harrison. Dean won the pole shuffle, and Glenn Wright the B-Main.

Former titleholder and one of the title favourites, Adam Clarke, was a late withdrawal after damaging a motor in dyno testing late in the week.

National champion Kaidon Brown also was out after his team could not get their car from the Sydney docks in time after racing in New Zealand.

Thomsen took out the 100-lap Australian Wingless Sprintcar GP from Jacob Jolley and Michael Butcher.

He was the dominant runner after taking the lead early. The race ran virtually incident free, apart from a yellow light with 62 laps remaining.

Jolley made a race of it in the latter stages as he loomed up on Thomsen's tail in his bid for victory.

This was when lapped traffic came into play as Thomsen maintained his advantage to the chequered flag.

Defending titleholder David Eggins persisted with a high line that offered little and he never looked a winner.

Thomsen recorded the fastest lap time of the marathon with a 14.729 second lap for a speed of 97.766 km/h.

Other main event winners were: Josh Boyd (Junior Sedans), Nathan Pollitch (Modlites), Brendan Clapham (Production Sedans) and Robbie Duncan (Street Stocks).

The speedway action continues at Lismore Showground this Saturday and sunday with a big Australia Day weekend double-header highlighted with the NSW V8 Dirt Modified Championship.