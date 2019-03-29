'Smear and fear': Claims not all parties played fair

GREENS candidate for Lismore Sue Higginson said she "could not be happier with the outcome” of her campaign, and claimed the Greens fought fairly - unlike other parties.

"We all played positively, respectfully, graciously and fair. We did not engage in smear or fear - and I can say from the front line - we were the only real contender in this race that didn't,” Ms Higginson said in a Facebook post.

Explaining the meaning behind the statement, Ms Higginson said on that note she was speaking to "the people that were involved saw some of the tactics of the other parties”.

"All the other political parties put smear campaign with letters in mailboxes and that sort of thing, and my party never did that, nor would we ever,” she said.

"My whole campaign was about being positive and about the people.

"We are genuinely different in the sense we don't have a party machine that determines what we will or wont do.

"Our party is the people you see on the footpath in Lismore.

"I stand really proud on our only-positive campaigning and I could not be happier with the outcome.”

She publicly congratulated Janelle Saffin, and gave acknowledgement to "the other candidates particularly Austin Curtin who gave so much of his life to his campaign”.

"The Sue4Lismore campaign was nothing short of awesome. To each and everyone of you who made it happen you are wonderful. We all engaged positively and energetically together in the politics of love, hope and change. We campaigned about the big things, the little things and we set out a great vision for our region and our communities. The world is a better place for what we have done together and electoral outcomes can not change that.

"Being the candidate in this campaign was such an enormous privilege.

"I received so much support and enthusiasm for which I am deeply and eternally grateful. I got to meet so many wonderful members of our community and to hear about the great work they are doing to help our region and our communities.

"Like many of you, the Parliament that will form is not the Parliament I hoped for - it's not the Parliament I was working to be a part of. On a personal note I think I may have dodged a bullet.

"That said if I had made it, you know I would have given it my absolute all, along side our wonderful Greens colleagues who returned to the Parliament - with increased margins - to carry on the great work they do.

"Winning our seat was always going to be difficult for us this time. We are not one of the major older parties that have dominated our political system for so long and led many to believe that's the way politics has to be - even though our Constitution that set up our Parliaments never envisaged this.

"Janelle now has the privilege of representing you and this region in massive part because of you, your incredible efforts and the preference discipline our voters exercised at the ballot box. This is something you will be able to hold true over the next 4 years.

"Elections come and go, what stays is our desire to work for a kinder, fairer way of living together where we put the natural environment - the very beautiful living complex thing that sustains us all completely - first. So let's always remember to do that.”