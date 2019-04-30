Smash and crash end to the speedway season

BASH UP: The Australian Demolition Derby Championship is the major attraction at the final meeting of the season this Saturday night at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway.

BASH UP: The Australian Demolition Derby Championship is the major attraction at the final meeting of the season this Saturday night at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway. Tony Powell

THE Australian Demolition Derby Championship will be decided in the final meeting of the season this Saturday night at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway.

The event ensures the 2018-19 racing term will be completed in spectacular fashion as cars are crashed to a pulp in what represents the ultimate mechanical bull fight on four wheels.

The national title has attracted plenty of interest and a good entry list is assured.

However, there are some safety guidelines that must be adhered to by entrants before a car is allowed to compete.

While promoter David Lander wants to end the season on a high note, he's also aware it is has to be controlled carnage and collision surrounded with safety.

"We do have some specific rules set in place for these demolition derby events where the safety of the driver is paramount,” he said.

"Cars cannot collide at the point of the driver's side door, as an example of some of these clearly-defined rules.”

With the winner crowned Australian Demolition Derby Champion, this bash-and-crash affair is like no other previously held at the venue.

"Everyone entered wants that Australian championship trophy and the lucrative prize money on offer,” Lander said.

This national crash title is one of the richest held in the country and pays $2500 to the winner.

The driver deemed by a panel of judges to be the most spectacular on the night will pocket $500.

There's also a full speedway racing program with no less than seven car divisions on the card. Gates open at 4pm and race action starts at 5.30pm.