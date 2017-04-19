Smartwatches stolen from flood-ravaged business

A THIEF has stolen $5,000 worth of smartwatches from a flood victim.

Senior Constable David Henderson from Richmond Local Area Command said a computer store on Magellan Street was hit hard by the recent flooding.

On Sunday April 2 during the clean-up phase a box containing 11 Apple i-watches was stolen, snr const Henderson said.

The box containing the watches was inside the store next to a cabinet at the time.

Police are investigating this matter.

If you have any information about who stole the watches or who may have one of them please call Lismore Police on 6626 0599 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

All calls are treated with confidentiality.

Police reference is E64493761.

If someone has tried to sell you an Apple watch that 'fell off the back of a truck' do not buy it, call Crimestoppers instead, snr const Henderson said.