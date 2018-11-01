Homegrown app to counter baby killer

A smartphone app will help give mums-to-be peace of mind.

A smartphone app will help give mums-to-be peace of mind.

A WORLD-first technology developed in Queensland could save the lives of hundreds of Australian babies each year.

More than 2000 mothers leave hospital annually without their baby, and researchers believe a large proportion of those deaths are preventable.

A new smartphone app, developed by the Stillbirth Centre of Research Excellence through

Mater Research-Institute-University of Queensland MRI-UQ, is being trialled at Mater Mothers' Hospital Brisbane.

The technology aims to reduce the rate of stillbirth by 30 per cent by reminding the mother to focus on her baby's kicks.

In the wake of the Senate Inquiry into stillbirth Professor Vicki Flenady from MRI-UQ said Mater Mothers is committed to stillbirth research and prevention.

"In addition to the more than 10,000 babies born at Mater Mothers every year, we provide care to several hundred women who will experience a miscarriage and more than 100 mothers who will not take their baby home," Professor Flenady said.

Diane Sheehan is 29 weeks pregnant and a patient at the Mater Mothers’ Hospital. She believes the app will offer great reassurance. Picture: Josh Woning/AAP

"We are trialling the app and if it shows success we hope it will be available to all mothers for free.

"The technology offers prompts for the mum to take note of her baby's movements after 28 weeks gestation.

"There is also an optional kick counter. It is hoped that the technology will keep mothers mindful of movements and to see their doctors is there is any kind of concern.

"Stillbirths seem to occur in an apparently healthy and normal mum and baby… and sometimes the only sign that your baby isn't OK is a decrease in movements.

"Over half of women who have had a stillbirth reported that their baby slowed down in movements but they didn't know to do anything about it."

My Baby's Movements was developed in consultation with pregnant women and women who have experienced stillbirth.

The app is being trialled at 26 hospitals across Australia and New Zealand.

It will include birth outcome data for almost 300,000 women.

Diane Sheehan is 29 weeks pregnant and a patient at the Mater Mothers' Hospital.

She believes the app will offer great reassurance .

"As a sonographer, I'm exposed to the risks in pregnancy so I am aware of the importance of monitoring my baby's movements," she said.