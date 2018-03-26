Smart money on the Sharks

ONES TO WATCH: Ballina Sharks will be hard to beat in the FNC Division 1 softball grand final.

Kate O'Neill

A DOMINANT Ballina team will take on the Rous Hotel Rangers in the Division 1 Softball grand final at Albert Park, Lismore, today.

Ballina has been a well-balanced side all season, with Michelle Lucas pitching to sister Johana Presgrave who controls the game behind the plate.

Sharks range in experience and youth with the likes of Karen Evans and Nicole Bruce mentoring Claire Evans, Hannah Graham and the remaining players.

Coach Michael Lucas has done an extraordinary job with the Ballina girls and in turn has lifted the playing standard in Division 1.

"I'm hoping for dry weather so both teams can put on their best display,” Lucas said.

"We are looking forward to the game as we enjoy playing against and respect the skills and fight of the Rous players.

"We look forward to showcasing the game of softball to the spectators. Hopefully we will play to our ability and defend our title.”

The mother-daughter duo of Karen and Claire Evans will have the left side of the field covered, with Claire at shortstop and Karen on third. Roaming the outfield will be Jadine Graves, Hannah Graham and Cameron Holly.

However, if there is one thing to know about the Rous girls, it's not to underestimate them. They never give up, which was proven in last week's win over Lismore Workers Condors.

Captain-coach Loris Gordon has lead her team from the mound. Her ability to read the game and lead by example has gained her the support from her players.

She will rely on Nadine Toniello to help guide her team from behind the plate, while Libby Cramp with her reach and ball skills will be an asset on first base.

Agile Courtney Oag will control second base, while the quick reflexes of Cheryl Nilon at third base and Samone Lowe at shortstop will stop anything on their side of the field.

Outfielders Val Dowse, Jakira Toniello and Aurora O'Sullivan will be ensuring nothing gets past them.

The game starts at 3.30pm.

In other games, Rous Hotel Warriors and Casino Dodgers will hit the diamonds today at 1.30pm.

Both teams are explosive on the diamond and spectators should expect a close game.

Warriors have been the team to beat all season and will be hoping to carry their recent good form into today's game.

Pitcher Esther Denning has been pitching strongly and has great support from catcher Jakira Toniello, Betty McPaul at shortstop and Sandy Thompson at third base.

Known as a big batting side, Rous will rely on Libby Cramp, Toniello and Tanya Bateman to score.

Casino Dodgers have a couple of options with pitchers for this game. Chris Rose has been pitching well for the team, but Kayleen Shailes may be called upon for this vital game.

Emma Shields has been strong at first base, with Deidre Coe being the danger player for Rous at the shortstop position. Brooke Wilson has been brilliant at third base while Courtney Connell, Mikayla Coe and Lachlan Coe in the outfield will do their best to shut Rous down.

Ballina Hammerheads and Rous Hotel Rascals will start the day off at 11.30am, when the Division 3 grand final gets underway.

Ballina has experience on its side with pitcher Jodi Suitor, Wendy Knight on first base, and Jo Bickel and Julia Lucas in the outfield.

The strong batting side including Nikki Fowler, Bickel, Suitor, Carolyn Donald and Margaret Rushford - who regularly advance their runners - will be hard to stop.

However, the young Rascals are also aggressive with the bat, with Sharmeeka McPaul, Kaliyah Browning, Nikiesha McPaul and Jasmine Ward great at slamming the ball through the outfield.