4m great white shark snagged by smart drumline

NSW Department of Primary Industries set up SMART Drumlines off the coast. NSWDPI

A WHITE shark measuring 3.9 metres was among the marine animals caught and tagged for the North Coast's SMART drumline trial in January.

During January 2018 no animals were caught on the SMART drumlines at Evans Head, two were caught and released alive at Lennox Point including a tiger shark, and four were caught at Sharpes Beach including two target sharks.

At this beach three were released alive and one black marlin was found dead.

During the same period shark nets deployed in the same area caught a total of 30 animals, none of them targeted species.

Five of these marine animals were found dead in the nets, including a common dolphin.

SMART drumlines were deployed for 22 days at Ballina-Lennox Head and 23 days at Evans Head in January.

On average, they were deployed daily for 8:23h at Ballina-Lennox Head and 9:11h at Evans Head.

Over five coastal areas along NSW contractors responded to twenty alerts that had no catch, and all caught animals which triggered an alert to the DPI contractors were responded to at the scene within an average of 20 minutes.