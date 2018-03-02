Small Town Tales unveiled at Eden Creek Hall

UNUMGAR duo Watling & Bates will release their first album, Small Town Tales, this weekend.

The album features 13 original songs, produced and engineered by Northern Rivers artist Thor Phillips, and mastered by Paul Blakey of 12th & Vine Post.

The independent release was self-funded and supplemented by a crowdfunding campaign.

CDs were pressed by Troy Horse and will be available through the band website, at live shows, and at selected regional retail outlets.

We spoke to Watling and Bates ahead of the release:

Are these songs you wrote recently?

Most songs are new, however a few, including Ciderville, and Train Leaving bring some ghosts and shadows of the past.

What is the song Small Town Tales about?

Geoff's daughter calls it 'her song, inspired by her and her friends, showing young people to be a positive force in the world.

Are you planning to tour this new album around Australia?

We are planning a global radio tour, and are already on playlists in Austria, Belgium, US, and UK.

Back home, we'll hit the highway and head out west, from Miles in Queensland down to Tamworth in NSW, visiting community radio stations along the way.

What are you planning for the local March 4 launch?

We'll have fun performing with Thor Phillips on guitar and dobro, and Johnny Rumble on bull fiddle.

There will be CD prizes for best waltzing couple, snappiest dresser, and a public vote for best picture of a chicken.

Folks are invited to dress up sharp and bring a photo or artistic impression of your favourite chook for judging.