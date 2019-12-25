Small town shows it has a big heart

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR – GOLF GURUS: John Bancroft and Woodenbong RFS members, Terry Clements, Shaun Green, Ethan Reid, Greg Gulliver & Les White who raised $3,000 at the annual Golf Day and Melbourne Cup Calcutta held last month.

A SMALL town on the Northern Rivers has an enormously generous heart.

“Hats off and thank you,” is the message from the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, because according to them, the Woodenbong fireys are worth their weight in gold.

On social media, Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter posted their appreciation of the fireifghters who have gone above and beyond to support them.

“Those magnificent men and women from Woodenbong Rural Fire Service have done it again,” the post said.

“The Annual Golf Day and Melbourne Cup Calcutta held on Sunday November 3 was a great success.”

The Woondbong RFS chose to donate the money toward the vital helicopter service

“And the RFS once again elected to share the spoils with the Rescue Helicopter Service,” the post said.

“A cheque for $3000 was forthcoming and for that we are very grateful.

“We here at the Helirescue Service are in awe of the skill and effort the Rural Fire Service has applied to the many and frequent fires experienced in the region since August.”

According to the 2016 Census, Woodenbong has a population under 400 people.

But it’s obvious these people have what it takes to make a positive difference.