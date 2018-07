SUCCESSFUL TRIP: Lismore Workers Swim Club competitors at the NSW Country short-course championships in Sydney, from left, Aidan Yourell, Yazmin Harvey, coach Peter Harvey, Michael Bullpitt, Toby Campbell and Jacob Yourell.

SUCCESSFUL TRIP: Lismore Workers Swim Club competitors at the NSW Country short-course championships in Sydney, from left, Aidan Yourell, Yazmin Harvey, coach Peter Harvey, Michael Bullpitt, Toby Campbell and Jacob Yourell. Contributed

A SMALL team from Lismore Workers Swim Club competed enthusiastically at the NSW Country short-course championships.

The team had plenty of success over the two day meet in Sydney.

"We could not be prouder of these kids,” coach Peter Harvey said.

There were 15 personal best times recorded by the swimmers.