Small school makes spectacular entrance

ABOVE: Teya, Leila, Tia and Annabelle at this year's Schools Spectacular.
TWELVE students from Coorabell Public School were selected to participate in this year's 34th Annual NSW Schools Spectacular.

They joined 460 other regional dancers who performed in the I remember the Beatles segment, wowing the 10,000-plus audience at each of the four shows held over the weekend at Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park.

With more than 5500 students involved, including 2400 dancers, 2700 singers, a 100 piece symphony orchestra and 44 featured artists this was an experience of a lifetime.

Creative arts teacher Louise Brown who led the excursion along side her recently-retired colleague Colleen Crawford had taken kids to Schools Spectacular before and knew just how gruelling the rehearsal process was.

"There are no words to describe how incredible it was. I was amazed how we all fitted on that stage for the grand finale. 5700 dancers! It's the best thing I've ever done in my life”, Year 6 student Leila Clarke said.

Leila's mum Fran said she'd never seen anything like it: "What an absolutely mind blowing experience for these country kids. I'm so incredibly proud of these 12 amazing children. A truly spectacular effort.”

