Small part of the Big Scrub restored

COMMUNITY members gathered in Brooklet yesterday in an effort to plant 1000 trees and restore one hectare of land.

Rous County Council joined together with Big Scrub Landcare with the goal of restoring the riparian land around Emigrant Creek Dam in Brooklet to protect water quality and complement existing Big Scrub rainforest plantings upstream and downstream.

Anthony Acret (NRM Planning Coordinator) Rous County Council said Rous County Council is the regional water supply authority providing water to approximately 100,000 people in the local authority areas of Lismore, Ballina, Byron and Richmond Valley.

"One of the key regional water supply sources operated by Rous County Council is Emigrant Creek Dam, managed to supply drinking water to the Ballina and Lennox Head areas,” Mr Acret said.

"We are actively engaged in rainforest regeneration in our catchments, right across the Big Scrub landscape - it serves a range of functions that improve the quality of the catchment and have a beneficial effect on water quality.

"In addition to a creating a buffer zone between adjacent agricultural areas, restoration of this reach of Emigrant Creek is important for water quality and biodiversity.”

The community tree planting was held yesterday at Killen Falls Drive, Emigrant Creek Dam in Brooklet as part of the 19th annual Big Scrub Rainforest Day 2017.