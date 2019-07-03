Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Earthquake rocks Alice Springs

by NATASHA EMECK
3rd Jul 2019 8:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS in Alice Springs were woken up by earthquake that hit the town this morning.

The 1.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Alice Springs airport at about 5.10am according to Geoscience Australia.

A 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit in Alice Springs this morning. Picture: Geoscience Australia
A 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit in Alice Springs this morning. Picture: Geoscience Australia

More Stories

alice springs earthquake nt

Top Stories

    Stop smoking pot or move overseas, magistrate warns

    premium_icon Stop smoking pot or move overseas, magistrate warns

    Crime "YOU can't live in Nimbin and ... continue to smoke cannabis despite the legislation."

    • 3rd Jul 2019 9:00 AM
    MP says she's pursuing action on 'socially harmful cult'

    premium_icon MP says she's pursuing action on 'socially harmful cult'

    News "I have raised it at the highest level”: Saffin continues lobbying

    Lifesaving chopper's future in the air as donations plummet

    premium_icon Lifesaving chopper's future in the air as donations plummet

    Technology Westpac Lifesaving Rescue Helicopters donation platform plummets

    Search for missing backpacker 'captivates' Belgium

    premium_icon Search for missing backpacker 'captivates' Belgium

    Offbeat The Belgian police are assisting in the search.