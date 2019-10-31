Small club brings home big medal haul

CLOSE QUARTERS: Ballina's Portal Brazilian Jujitsu David Moreira Soares takes on Paulo Henrique Polimeno fighting out of Flow Martial Arts at the IBJJF Pan Pacific Championship in Melbourne. Soares took a silver medal at the event.

CLOSE QUARTERS: Ballina's Portal Brazilian Jujitsu David Moreira Soares takes on Paulo Henrique Polimeno fighting out of Flow Martial Arts at the IBJJF Pan Pacific Championship in Melbourne. Soares took a silver medal at the event. Supplied

A SMALL jiu jitsu club in Ballina proved quality triumphs over quantity when they took out several international titles at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation Pan Pacific Championship in Melbourne on the weekend.

Former Brazilian, South American and Australian featherweight Jiu Jitsu champion David Moreira Soares, 34, led a team of five athletes who brought home three gold, two silver and bronze between them.

Soares who runs Portal Jiu Jitsu, said he's extremely proud of his squad.

Himself twice a and two times Worlds Finalist, Soares said the athletes trained really hard ahead of the championships and their dedication was rewarded.

"John Hosie did really well, he won two gold, one in Master 6 Male Purple Belt medium- heavy and one for Master 6 Male Purple Belt Open,” he said.

”Adam Greenhalgh won bronze in Master 4 Male Blue Belt medium-heavy, while David Greenhalgh took gold in Junior 2 Male Grey belt heavy and Ned Evans won silver in Teen 2 Male Yellow belt heavy.”

Despite his 20 years experience and many title wins, Soares admitted he had a few butterflies ahead of his bouts.

But he fought well to take the runner-up in his weight and experience division.

"I was bit nervous as this was my first competition in a couple of years as I've been busy getting the gym opened and doing coaching,” he said.

"However, I won silver in Master 1 Male Black Belt feather-weight.

"It was really good to be back and it was really, really good to feel the adrenalin.”

Soares has been studying martial arts since he was 13 years old and opened his first gum in 2012 in his native Brazil.

He said after travelling to Australia he decided to move here in 2015 and open a business in the Northern Rivers.

"This was an international event and all our competitors placed which was fantastic,” he said.

"My dream was to have a gym here and teach people.”