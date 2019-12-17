Small changes at home can have a global impact

AS WE approach the start of a new decade, I’ve been looking at ways I can lessen my impact on our poor abused planet.

A few years ago when I bought the house I am now living in, I realised I could make a change by resolving to use my car less frequently; I am lucky enough to be able to work from home and live in a village that has few hills, so a bicycle is a viable alternative to get to the shops, while shanks pony suffices for visiting local mates and getting to the beach once or twice a day.

Despite the fact I’ve reduced my mileage by three-quarters, I have also placed a deposit on a hybrid vehicle which averages 4.7 litres to 100km. A fully electric vehicle would be impractical where I live, plus I can’t afford one, so this is the next best thing. It will (when it arrives, there’s a six-month waiting list) run on the smell of an oily rag, or so the salesman assures me.

I’ve also bitten the bullet and shelled out for solar panels on the roof; an engineer mate cautioned me that “the technology is still evolving”, but I pointed out that we are not getting any younger – and if I wait until the systems have been perfected, I may end up with a nice cheap solar-powered light on my grave.

I gave up plastic shopping bags many years ago and haven’t had one in my house for at least four years, as I now ask visitors to take theirs with them when they leave. I’ve been on the same roll of cling-wrap for three years and it’s still near-full. All my light bulbs are LED.

Air-conditioning has never been something I was comfortable with, although I admit to having a system installed years ago when a beloved pet was having trouble coping with a hot and humid Northern Rivers summer. I used it for a week when the temperatures topped 40°C, and never again. Now I have louvre windows that admit the cooling nor’easter, blinds to insulate against extreme heat or cold, and I dress appropriately for the weather. I can’t count the number of times I’ve had to strip off layers when visiting friends in winter who have their homes heated to the point that they can wander around barefoot, in shorts and singlets, in the dead of winter. And yet many of them describe themselves as greenies and profess concern about global warming.

It’s way past the time where we can expect (or hope) our governments will do something to clean up our environment. Whether or not you believe in climate change, a cleaner world is an improvement.

Making changes at home is a good start.