Action from the Lismore Touch Association junior competition at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah.
Sport

Small but mighty touch footy comp

Mitchell Craig
2nd Dec 2019 5:05 PM
ABOUT 40 teams are playing in the Lismore Touch Association junior competition at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah this season.

The Monday afternoon competition has run for several years under a small group of dedicated volunteers.

“We have under-8s through to under-16s and most of them played in mixed competition,” Lismore Touch Association president Jenny McFarlane said.

“Jason Coran is doing a great job as our junior director and he gets help from a lot of the parents, too”

“He’s put about 20 kids through referee courses which is a really good effort.

“We’re not the biggest Association but we hold our own and run a good little competition.”

The Association is sending an under-14 girls representative team to the Northern Eagles junior touch football titles at Forster-Tuncurry next month.

They will also play at the New South Wales Junior State Cup at Port Macquarie in February.

The finals of that competition will be held at Wollongong in April.

“We have our under-14 girls team who have been together for a couple of years now,” McFarlane said.

“They’re a good little group and they’ll be going away to the carnivals this year.

“Jason actually coaches them; The State Cup at Port Macquarie is huge and they’ll be hoping to go on to Wollongong.”

