Small business champion recognised by NSW Premier

THE president of the Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry received an award from the NSW Premier for her outstanding efforts helping local businesses get back on their feet after the flood.

Deborah Benhayon said when Lismore MP Thomas George gave an emotional tribute to the Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry for its "outstanding contribution to the community” in month's since the flood at the recent Lismore Business Awards, she was taken completely by surprise.

Lismore City Council's Gary Murphy then presented her with a NSW Government Community Service Award, signed by Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

On Monday Ms Benhayon met Ms Berejiklian who was on a three day visit to the region.

"I had no idea it was coming,” she said.

"I was deeply touched and speechless”.

However, the woman who has been called Lismore's small-business champion for her compassion, hard work and dedication to assisting businesses in Lismore recover, rebuild and reopen after the floods, said she did not expect an award.

"All these things were not done for any recognition, but because they needed to be done,” she said.

"The community was devastated, in trauma and in shock and needed support, needed direction and leadership.”

Since then, Ms Benhayon has liaised with other chambers of commerce about building resilience during difficult times.

"I've been in discussion with Calgary Chamber of Commerce and visited the Christchurch Chamber of Commerce,” she said.

"Six years after the earthquakes, Christchurch has just been hit by floods... so we have been speaking about disaster and disruption to business and developing resilience.”