SMACKDOWN: Provest fires back at McKay, Elliot over police

Nationals Member for Tweed Heads Geoff Provest has fired back at his critics.

TWEED MP Geoff Provest has wasted no time responding to the NSW Labor leader and the federal member for Richmond after his success in parliament was brought into question.

Mr Provest was lambasted by NSW Opposition leader Jodi McKay and Justine Elliot at a press conference this morning for his record on police numbers.

But the Nationals MP wasted little time in calling out the Labor leader for being misleading and fear mongering, while questioning Mrs Elliot's record during her 16 years in office.

"The figures (Ms McKay) is quoting are misleading because that was before the separate creation of the Highway Patrol Command," Mr Provest said.

"Previously those numbers were counted, but they are not now.

"Since that period we have over 25 new officers appointed and currently our crime levels are at a four and half year low."

While speaking with the Tweed Daily News, Mr Provest took a swipe at Ms McKay for political grandstanding.

"Jodi should concentrate on state Labor and I am not surprise she is here in the Tweed and not facing Labor's corruption which is being played out in ICAC (Independent Commission Against Corruption) as we speak."

An inquiry into the former Labor boss Jamie Clements has dominated headlines in Sydney, over allegations of donation irregularities from a Chinese billionaire.

As for the federal MP for Richmond, Mr Provest said she had little success in the community to show for her decade and a half in office.

"I am not surprise Justine Elliot is out again commenting on state issues where she has no influence and (she) has done nothing since she has been elected," he said.

"At the end of the day it upsets me a great deal to see Labor spill lies and misinformation to create fear in the community when there is none.