Slow going ahead as upgrade continues

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway between Pimlico and Emigrant Creek this week for essential road resurfacing.

Work to resurface the highway for about 1.7 kilometres will be carried out from 6pm-6am until Friday, May 5, weather permitting. Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place during work hours.

Line-marking will be carried out at the intersections of the Pacific Highway and Mororo Rd at Mororo at night on Wednesday, May 3, and at the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Carrolls Lane on Chatsworth Island between Wednesday and Saturday, May 6.

Work will be carried out between 7pm-6am at both locations to minimise delays for motorists.

There will be an increase in heavy vehicles on Avenue Rd at Lavadia from next week as machinery to the site compound is delivered.

This will include oversized vehicles which will be escorted to site to ensure the safety of road users.

For the latest traffic updates phone 132 701, visit livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW App.