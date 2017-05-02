26°
News

Slow going ahead as upgrade continues

2nd May 2017 11:41 AM
Milestones are being reached in the progress of the Pacific Highway upgrade.
Milestones are being reached in the progress of the Pacific Highway upgrade. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway between Pimlico and Emigrant Creek this week for essential road resurfacing.

Work to resurface the highway for about 1.7 kilometres will be carried out from 6pm-6am until Friday, May 5, weather permitting. Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place during work hours.

Line-marking will be carried out at the intersections of the Pacific Highway and Mororo Rd at Mororo at night on Wednesday, May 3, and at the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Carrolls Lane on Chatsworth Island between Wednesday and Saturday, May 6.

Work will be carried out between 7pm-6am at both locations to minimise delays for motorists.

There will be an increase in heavy vehicles on Avenue Rd at Lavadia from next week as machinery to the site compound is delivered.

This will include oversized vehicles which will be escorted to site to ensure the safety of road users.

For the latest traffic updates phone 132 701, visit livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW App.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers roads pacific highway

We're 'apex predator': Shark inquiry

We're 'apex predator': Shark inquiry

OPINIONS shared at Byron shark mitigation hearing.

'Furious' driving leads to arrest

Police had numerous complaints about the dangerous driving by a man on the Pacific Highway.

Man handcuffed "for his own safety”

Lismore doctor faces 60 charges of sexual, indecent assault

Glenn Allan Taylor, 61, leaves Lismore Local Court on November 28, 2016.

Two fresh charges have been laid on Dr Glenn Taylor

UPDATED: Big bids for Splendour VIP passes auction

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Flood appeal fundraiser is having a successful first day

Local Partners

Charity show on hold while Lismore gets back on its feet

STARS Of Lismore - Dance For Cancer postponed.

Slow going ahead as upgrade continues

Milestones are being reached in the progress of the Pacific Highway upgrade.

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on the highway

ANNOUNCED: Third Wiggles show confirmed due to ticket frenzy

TODDLER MANIA: In 2016, The Wiggles became the second highest album selling group in Australia, only surpassed by Crowded House.

First two shows sold out in 20 minutes

Cecilia Brandolini strengthens her Voice with solo career

TOURING: Northern Rivers artist Cecilia Brandolini.

Bar-and-cafe style shows are free

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

VEGIES: Okra, carrots, bitter melon and wax jambu.

Where to get fresh produce from

‘I know about Erin’: Bitter texts

FOOTY Show host Erin Molan has been sensationally dragged into the AVO court case of former Getaway presenter Kelly Landry.

UPDATED: Big bids for Splendour VIP passes auction

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Flood appeal fundraiser is having a successful first day

No Frills Twins confirmed to tour with Sheppard

No Frill Twins Vanessa & Arna Rogers, of Mullumbimby, have moved onto the world stage during the Iggy Azalea cover competition. Photo: Contributed

The local sisters have a strong online following

Judah turns all four chairs on The Voice

Kelly is stoked after realising he'd turned all four coaches' chairs during his captivating performance.

JUDAH was so caught up in the moment, he didn't even realise.

Boy George gives incredible gift to rejected Qld singer

Heath’s face lit up at Boy George’s praise.

Last night’s showstopper moment on The Voice was a gesture

MOVIE REVIEW: Rules Don't Apply takes you inside Tinseltown

Alden Ehrenreich , Warren Beatty and Martin Sheen in a scene from Rules Don't Apply.

Warren Beatty tackles the Howard Hughes story.

Isaiah puts Eurovision into a spin

Isaiah Firebrace at first Eurovision rehearsal.

ISAIAH Firebrace has impressed at the first rehearsals of Eurovision

Quality Built Home Opposite Tallow Beach

14B Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

This immaculately built home is positioned directly opposite Tallow Beach where surfing, fishing, swimming or the simple pleasures of leaving your footprints in...

A &quot;Byron Bush Pavilion&quot; - offering peace, privacy &amp; so much more....

14 Barby Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 1 $1,125,000

From one of Bangalow's highest positions is this Award Winning designed "Bush Pavilion Home" with views of the village & glorious distant rolling hills through...

Character Cottage - Close To Town

10B Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $985,000 to...

Hidden behind a six foot privacy fence with the front gate opening to the most gorgeous white timber cottage. Across the path through the large, secure yard the...

Quiet cul-de-sac In town

28 Oakland Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 $980,000 to...

Character filled, architect designed home set in a beautiful location. A very quiet cul-de-sac situated within a 10 minute walk to Tallow Beach and comfortable...

UNDER CONTRACT

35/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 $795,000 to...

Situated in the elegant 'Forest Glades' complex this architecturally designed tri-level detached townhouse offers a coastal home set within lush wildlife...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction Price...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Beachfront Home Between Nature &amp; The Sea

House 5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

Situated in an exclusive beachfront enclave with acres of bush reserve to the rear and direct private access to the beach at the front. This beautiful, quality...

ONLY 2 LEFT! Brand New Luxury Town Residences

6-8 Browning Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 From $1,195,000

Perfectly located on the edge of the Byron Bay town centre and within easy walking distance to Main Beach the final stage of Seadrift is ready to purchase off the...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 $790,000 ...

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

500 Metres to Main Beach

2/9 Ruskin Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 1 $830000

This privately set first floor apartment has been immaculately renovated and refurbished. Modern in design, beautifully presented, offering a tranquil low...

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Affordable rentals out of reach for North Coast residents

Rental affordability hits new crisis levels

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!