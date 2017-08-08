Slow down speeds to protect emergency workers

SLOW DOWN: A new campaign to bring NSW into line with other states with a 40kmh speed to protect emergency workers is seeking support across the political spectrum.

STATE politicians are in rare agreement to support a new law to protect emergency services personnel requiring drivers to slow to 40kmh when passing an emergency vehicle in attendance at an incident.

The NSW Rural Fire Service Association is campaigning for a new road safety rule which protects emergency workers and is gaining support from across all parties.

For RFS Northern Rivers Zone Manager, Superintendent Michael Brett, the proposed new road rule is a welcome news.

"Anything we can do to increase the safety of all emergency workers is what we are about,” he said.

"Unfortunately we have seen instances in the past where emergency workers have been injured or their vehicles have been damaged due to speeding motorists.”

RFSA President Ken Middleton said the organisation had been overwhelmed by the response it's received since beginning the campaign for the 40 kilometre an hour rule.

"One of the biggest safety factors faced by our members, and all emergency service workers, is road users who fail to slow down on approach to an emergency incident with due care and attention,” he said.

"The RFSA has had recent discussions with government which have been encouraging and) with further meetings over the next week we are hoping to confirm that there are no impediments to moving to implement this important change.”

The RFSA representatives have met with different politicians including Greens MLC David Shoebridge, who gave in principle support for the move, for the health and safety of the state's emergency workers.

"It's vital that our emergency services workers are safe when they are at work protecting communities across New South Wales. This safety measure can help deliver that outcome,” Mr Shoebridge said.

"New South Wales already has a 40km limit for drivers going through school zones, or passing school buses (and) emergency workers are there to help and protect the community, the same safety limit should be applied for their protection.”

Mr Middleton said this rule will bring NSW into line with other states.

"A similar law is already in place in Victoria and South Australia,” he said.

"If different sides of politics in New South Wales can unite to support it, then we hope the State Government can follow suit, and put this new safety measure in place.”

He said the implementation of any new rule would need to go hand in hand with a public education campaign, to ensure all drivers were aware of the changes.

"Our 74,000 members across the state give their time, skills and sometimes their lives to keep communities safe,” he said.