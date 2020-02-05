Slow down, secure your homes: SES issues weather warning

THE NSW SES is encouraging Northern Rivers residents to prepare their homes for heavy rainfall and severe storms this week.

The Bureau of Meteorology said there may be flash flooding, with rainfall totals predicted to exceed 100mm in some areas.

NSW SES Deputy Zone Commander Mark Somers today urged residents over Facebook to start preparing their homes for the coming downpour.

“Bring in or secure any outdoor items in the yard or on the balcony, check your gutters are clear and your roof is in good condition, trim any overhanging branches and take care when travelling in poor weather conditions,” he said.

“The Northern Rivers has experienced drier conditions over the past 12 to 18 months and this rain event will be a welcome relief to many.

“NSW SES urges residents and visitors to take care when driving in wet weather on the local roads and especially if you are driving in upper catchment areas.

“It’s important that drivers slow down as roads may have tress, branches and debris covering them.”

The NSW SES warned residents that floodwater was the main cause of death during floods and never to drive, ride or walk through them at any time.

For further information visit www.bom.gov.au.