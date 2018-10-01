Slow down: Police urge motorists to get home safely

Police have urged those returning from long weekend getaways to return home safely.

MOTORISTS have been urged to stick to the road rules as the long weekend draws to a close.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Gary Cowan said motorists had been well-behaved on the roads.

He said police had been busy on the roads, particularly with random breath tests, as part of Operation Slow Down.

The operation began on Friday and will run until 11.59pm tonight.

Despite the lack of major incidents so far, Insp Cowan urged motorists to slow down and to be courteous as they return home from long weekend getaways.

"People are reminded to take their breaks if they're on long trips, every couple of hours stop and have a break,” he said.

While the weekend itself has been incident-free for the region, a critical incident was declared after a man died during a police pursuit on the Pacific Highway near Tweed Heads on Thursday night.

In Richmond Police District, a man was charged after he allegedly engaged in a police pursuit near Ballina overnight.

Across the state, there have been four fatalities, 192 major crashes, 3923 speeding infringements, 160,565 breath tests and 183 drink-driving charges since Friday morning.

Double demerits are in place for all speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt and motorcycle-helmet offences.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Julie Middlemiss of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command said some people were still not getting the message to not drink and drive.

"While the number of people charged with drink driving is lower than for the same point in the operation last year, e higher range readings being recorded should worry everyone who drives a car in NSW,” she said.

"People have to take responsibility when they get into a car. If you know you are going to have a drink then take a taxi, arrange a rideshare or get a lift with a friend.”